Woman head constable found unconscious with stab wounds on train at Ayodhya junction

A 45-year-old woman head constable was found unconscious with multiple stab woundsin a general compartment of the Saryu Express at Ayodhya junction railway station on Wednesday, senior police officials said here on Friday. Four teams have been constituted to work out the case at the earliest. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Initially, sexual assault was suspected as the lower part of the head constable’s uniform was missing. But Superintendent of Police (SP), Government Railway Police (GRP), Lucknow, Pooja Yadav on Friday stated that no incident of sexual offence surfaced as per the investigation so far.

She said a First Information Report under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 for attempt to murder, 332 for voluntarily causing hurt to public servant and 353 for assault of criminal force to deter public servant has been registered against unidentified people on the complaint of the head constable’s family members at the Ayodhya Cantt GRP station. She also said four teams were constituted to work out the case at the earliest.

Another police official said the constable was still not able to speak as she has a deep cut on the face. He said the woman has a total of five stab wounds on her face, head and abdomen. She is undergoing treatment at Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre where her condition is stated to be out of danger, the official added.

Earlier, on Wednesday, she was found lying in a pool of blood under the berth of an empty general compartment by a passenger who boarded the Saryu Express from Ayodhya junction at around 4am. He alerted a team of Railway Protection Force (RPF), who in turn informed the GRP. Thereafter, she was rushed to a local hospital in Ayodhya from where she was later referred to Lucknow.

Ayodhya Cantt police station in-charge Pappu Yadav said the head constable was posted in Sultanpur district with the women helpline cell and she had come to Ayodhya as she was deployed at a point near Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya town for Sawan Mela duty.

He said the head constable had boarded the Saryu Express at 9.15pm on Tuesday from Sultanpur and was supposed to deboard at Ayodhya junction at 12.01 am, as her duty timing was 3am to 3pm on Wednesday. He said the head constable apparently missed deboarding at Ayodhya junction and was returning from Mankapur junction when the incident took place.

