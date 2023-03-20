Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 46 rhinos sighted at Dudhwa National Park

46 rhinos sighted at Dudhwa National Park

ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
Mar 20, 2023 10:24 PM IST

The headcount exercise was carried out by forest officials, and experts from Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) from March 15 to 17.

As many as 46 one-horned rhinos were sighted in Dudhwa during a recent survey, officials said. The headcount exercise was carried out by forest officials, and experts from Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) from March 15 to 17.

An official, however, said the gender of six rhinos could not be ascertained, and added that the WII experts took DNA samples from the rhinos for molecular analysis. (Sourced)
An official, however, said the gender of six rhinos could not be ascertained, and added that the WII experts took DNA samples from the rhinos for molecular analysis. (Sourced)

Deputy director of Dudhwa National Park (DNP) Rengaraju Tamilselvan said, “Among the 46 rhinos, 40 were spotted in the 27 sq.km area of the rhino rehabilitation area-one (RRA-1) in the Sonaripur range and six in the RRA-2 in the Belrayan range.”

“Seven teams--five in RRA-1 and two in RRA-2--were engaged for the exercise and they patrolled the rhino area on elephant backs to carry out the counting work,” he added.

The official, however, said the gender of six rhinos could not be ascertained, and added that the WII experts took DNA samples from the rhinos for molecular analysis.

Biologist Vipin Kapoor, who also took part in the exercise, said it was carried out by dividing the entire area in grids measuring 5x5 kms.

The DNF deputy director, WII scientist Samrat Mandal, WWF expert Amit Sharma and biologists Vipin Kapoor and Apoorva Gupta led the headcount exercise. (Deo Kant Pandey

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out