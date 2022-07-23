464 new Covid cases reported, U.P.’s positivity rate .56%
Uttar Pradesh reported 464 new Covid-19 cases from among 82,718 samples tested in the past 24 hours (a positivity rate of 0.56%).
“In the past 24 hours, 362 patients recovered and till now a total 20,72,216 patients have recovered,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. The state now has 2,710 active cases.
In Lucknow, 80 more people tested positive for Covid-19 while 65 recovered. There are 431 active cases in Lucknow at present, according to the health department.
During the day Chinhat reported 15 new cases, Aliganj 11, Alambagh 10, Indira Nagar 8, NK Road 5, Sarojininagar 3, Aishbagh, Gosaiganj and Mal, one each.
“The state has tested 11,89,32,689 samples till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.
-
Over 100 govt schools in Lucknow district running sans power connections
As many as 103 government schools in Lucknow district do not have power connections. This shocking fact was revealed during a review of the performance of the Basic Education Department by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob here on Thursday. The divisional commissioner has directed the officials of the Basic Education Department to immediately apply for power connections on the 'Jhatpat Portal'. She also directed the staff to fix floor tiles in the classrooms.
-
CBSE Class 10 results: Lucknow students come out with flying colours
Five students dominated the city merit list with Tanisha Mishra of Goenka Public School, Lucknow and Bhavya Srivastava of Lucknow Public School-Sector-I jointly scoring 497 marks out of 500. Shivansh Yadav of Army Public school, Nehru Road, Cantt, and Aaryan Singh of Goenka Public School, jointly scored 496 out of 500 while Shivani Yadav of Army Public school, Nehru Road obtained 495 out of 500. Mishra aims to become an engineer by pursuing JEE.
-
Irregularities in PWD transfer: UP engineers association to launch agitation
The Uttar Pradesh Engineers Association has decided to launch an agitation over the irregularities in the transfer of the Public Works Department officers and the suspension of the senior PWD officers by the state government. An emergency meeting of the UPEA was held on Friday, and the members of all the engineering departments participated in the meeting. There was huge outrage among the officers and engineers.
-
Amrit Mahotsav campaign: Over 46 lakh people now armed with booster shots in U.P.
With the ongoing special 75-day Amrit Mahotsav campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the state crossed the 46-lakh mark for total precautionary doses administered till now. The state started the free precautionary dose campaign on July 15 to give a push to the number of vaccinations, and till 5 pm on Friday, 46,38,170 precautionary doses had been administered in the state, according to data from the Cowin portal.
-
State mandates installing fire evacuation lifts in all high-rises
Mumbai: In order to speed up the evacuation process during fire incidents and emergencies in high-rise buildings, the energy department of the state government has issued an advisory that all high-rises in the state that are equal to or taller than 70 metres need to have a Fire Evacuation Lift installed in the building for safety purposes. If we look at Mumbai and Thane together, 21 buildings have FELs in 2022.
