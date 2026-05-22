48.76 lakh people in UP complete self-enumeration for Census 2027 as first phase concludes

Around 48.76 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh completed self-enumeration under the first phase of Census 2027 till 6 pm on Thursday, as the state prepares to begin door-to-door house listing and housing census activities from Friday (May 22). In Lucknow, 98,331 residents completed the self-enumeration process. (For representation)

Enumerators will visit households between May 22 and June 20 to collect responses to 33 questions related to housing conditions, household amenities, assets, digital access and lifestyle details.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Census Operations data, Shahjahanpur recorded the highest participation in the self-enumeration process with 2.96 lakh people completing the exercise, followed by Azamgarh (2.78 lakh), Bareilly (2.71 lakh), Moradabad (2.32 lakh) and Sonbhadra (1.61 lakh). Among the districts with the lowest participation were Kaushambi (13,666), Hamirpur (15,595), Sant Kabir Nagar (16,155) and Jalaun (17,068). In Lucknow, 98,331 residents completed self-enumeration.

During the house listing and housing census exercise, enumerators will gather information on the type and ownership of houses, construction material used for floors, walls and roofs, number of rooms and the use of the property. Details regarding married couples or persons in live-in relationships residing in households will also be recorded.

Families will further be asked about access to drinking water, electricity, toilets and kitchens with LPG or PNG connections, along with ownership of assets such as televisions, smartphones, computers, laptops, scooters, motorcycles and cars. Information on cereal consumption patterns will also be collected.

The exercise will also record whether the head of the family belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) or other categories. Officials said SC status would apply only to Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists, while ST status could belong to people from any religion.

Census 2027 will be India’s first fully digital census, replacing paper-based surveys with mobile-based data collection through the HLO App used by enumerators.