5 Moradabad cops suspended for extorting medical store owner, destroying evidence

Five police personnel posted in Moradabad district, including a surveillance cell in-charge, were suspended on Tuesday after an inquiry found merit in allegations that they detained a medical store operator on allegedly false charges of stocking banned medicines and demanded money for his release. The action was taken by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satpal Antil following a formal complaint and departmental probe. Representational image (Sourced)

According to the complaint, nearly a month ago, a surveillance team conducted a raid at the medical store of Ovaid Qureshi in Feelkhana Reti Street under the City Kotwali police station area. The team allegedly posed as members of a flying squad and drug department officials during the operation.

Those named in the complaint include surveillance cell in-charge Veer Bose and constables Shivam Chikara, Vipin Sharma, Yash Dahiya and Manoj Yadav. They allegedly accused the shop owner of selling prohibited medicines and took him into custody.

The complainant further alleged that the team damaged the store’s CCTV cameras and forcibly removed the DVR. He claimed the policemen demanded ₹1 lakh for his release and that he allegedly paid ₹40,000 after negotiations, following which he was let off.

After his release, Qureshi informed his brother, Jamshed Qureshi, an advocate, about the incident. A complaint was then submitted to SSP Satpal Antil, who ordered an inquiry by the circle officer (CO) of Katghar. CCTV footage provided by the complainant reportedly confirmed that the police team had visited the shop and detained him.

After the inquiry report was submitted on Tuesday, SSP Satpal Antil suspended all five policemen and initiated departmental proceedings.

SSP Antil said the complaint was examined and, based on the findings, the surveillance in-charge and four constables were suspended and would face departmental action.