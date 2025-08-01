5 of a family die in road mishap in Mainpuri; CM expresses grief

AGRA Five members of a family died in a road accident on Friday afternoon when their car hit the road divider and overturned into the opposite lane, where it was hit by a trailer truck near Nagla Taal village within Bewar police station limits of Mainpuri on Grand Trunk Road. Traffic remained affected on GT Road for some time, but it was cleared after the damaged car was removed from the spot. (Sourced)

A businessman of Kannauj, Deepak Chauhan, was driving the vehicle when the family was returning after attending the birthday celebration of his niece in Agra on Thursday night. It is feared that he might have fallen asleep while driving and lost control over the car, said police.

The deceased included Deepak, 36, his wife Pooja, 34, and their minor daughter Aashi, 9, Sujata, 30 (Deepak’s sister), and her daughter Anny, 4. Aradhya, 11, elder daughter of Deepak was critically injured in the accident and was undergoing treatment.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the demise of five members of a family. He instructed officials in Mainpuri to speed up relief work and ensure early recovery of the injured. He expressed condolences on X for the loss of precious lives.

The family had gathered at the house of Indrapal Singh Chauhan, father of Deepak. works for Bridge Corporation and resides in Bhavna Tower at Agra.

Anil Kumar, in charge of Bewar police station, reached the spot and sent the bodies to the Mainpuri district hospital for post-mortem examination. Traffic remained affected on GT Road for some time, but it was cleared after the damaged car was removed from the spot.