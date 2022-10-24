Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 5 of UP family returning home on Diwali killed as SUV rams into truck container

5 of UP family returning home on Diwali killed as SUV rams into truck container

Published on Oct 24, 2022 09:10 PM IST

The family was on their way from Lucknow to their native place in Basti’s Khalilabad on Diwali and the accident occurred just 17 kilometre away their destination

The five victims of the road accident include two children. (Representative Image)
ByHT Correspondent

Five persons of a family including two children were killed when a speeding SUV rammed into a truck container parked on roadside near Khajola police outpost under Mundrewa police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district on Sunday night, police said.

The incident took place when the family was on their way from Lucknow to their native place in Basti’s Khalilabad on Diwali.

Basti superintendent of police (SP) Ashish Srivastava said the deceased were identified as assistant engineer of Water Corporation Vinod Kumar (42), his mother Sarswati (65), wife Neelam (34), daughter Shreya (12) and son Yatharta (10). He said Vinod Kumar along with his family was living in Lucknow for past many years after the death of his father. He said the family planned a visit to their native village on Diwali this year that proved fatal for them. He said the accident occurred just 17 kilometre away from their destination.

He said Vinod Kumar himself was driving the SUV and apparently failed to spot the container due to low visibility following which it rammed into the container from behind. He said the entire SUV was crushed and four people died on the spot while Vinod Kumar’s son succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital. He said their relatives have been informed and the bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination for further legal proceedings.

