5000 lewd texts, 1000 calls: UP patient nabbed for harassing woman doc

LUCKNOW A 41-year-old man from UP’s Basti, who had received treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow a few months back, harassed a woman doctor whom he consulted by bombarding her with over 5,000 lewd text messages and over 1,000 calls in a single day. When the 32-year-old doctor, an assistant professor at the urology department, turned down his advances, the accused, Mahesh Tiwari, threatened her with dire consequences. (Pic for representation)

When the 32-year-old doctor, an assistant professor at the urology department, turned down his advances, the accused, Mahesh Tiwari, threatened her with dire consequences. When things became unbearable, the victim, on May 12, informed the 1090 Women Power Line about this patient, but the authorities let him off with a warning.

Months later, he resurfaced at the doctor’s doorstep on August 19, waiting near the lift. This time, he was arrested and an FIR was filed at the Vibhuti Khand police station on August 21. Tiwari was booked under Section 78 of BNS and Section 67 of the IT Act, 2008, and sent behind bars, said SK Singh, SHO, Vibhuti Khand.

“Mahesh Tiwari made 1,000 calls and sent 5,000 obscene messages and photos in a single day,” the victim stated in her FIR, a copy of which HT has. According to the police, the stalker got the doctor’s phone number during his treatment at the urology department a few months ago.

“According to the complaint filed with the 1090 Women Power Line, the harassment began subtly. Initially, the man expressed gratitude for her treatment. But soon, messages became personal, then vulgar. When the doctor ignored him, his frustration turned into a series of calls and texts, approximately 1.000 calls and 5,000 messages. On May 12, the doctor called 1090 and complained,” said Singh.

The police called Tiwari and had warned him. He remained silent for a few days, but later again started harassing her, the SHO added.

“He would not stop. My phone didn’t stay silent for even a minute. It felt like living inside a horror film,” she told police.

But the story didn’t end there. The man allegedly began stalking the doctor in person, lurking around her flat on the hospital campus. He often started arriving at the OPD. The doctor admitted that she had stopped visiting her apartment alone out of fear. “Every time I stepped outside, I felt haunted,” she said.

“On August 19, Mahesh Tiwari was following me when I was going from the OPD to my residence (Dr RMLIMS faculty apartments). When I was waiting for the lift, I saw him standing behind me. I realized that he had come with the intention of attacking. When I screamed, he started fleeing but the guards caught him and handed him over to the police,” stated the doctor in the FIR lodged on August 21.

“When a complaint was filed at 1090, cops had warned Tiwari over call multiple times. In these cases, we usually involve the family, so local cops from Basti were sent to the accused’s house where they counselled him. But later, the man started harassing the woman again,” Vrinda Shukla, SP (women & child security wing, 1090) told HT.

She added, “Sending thousands of messages does not show a stable mental condition.”

The doctor said that her husband and family members were worried about her safety. “After this incident, I am mentally shaken and I fear that my life is in danger,” she added.