₹50k reward declared on accused in Delhi University student gang rape case

Lucknow Police on Tuesday announced a total reward of ₹50,000 for the accused in the alleged gang rape of a Delhi University student in Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area. A 19-year-old first-year student of Delhi University from Jaunpur alleged that she was drugged and gang-raped repeatedly over four days in a rented room near a private hospital in Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to an official police statement, the deputy commissioner of police (South), Lucknow, has declared a reward of ₹25,000 each for Shivam Yadav, son of Vishwanath and a resident of Barhipur village under Jalalpur police station in Jaunpur district, and Sunny Yadav, son of Nandlal and a resident of Jangipur village in Jaunpur district.

The accused have been absconding since the case came to light on Sunday. Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR at Sushant Golf City Police Station under sections 70(1), 123, 127(3), and 351(2) of the BNS after the Delhi Police transferred the case under the Zero FIR provision.

To recall, a 19-year-old first-year student of Delhi University from Jaunpur alleged that she was drugged and gang-raped repeatedly over four days in a rented room near a private hospital in Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area.

According to the police, the survivor stated that while travelling from Jaunpur to Delhi on May 15, one of her acquaintances persuaded her to get off the train at Charbagh Railway Station, assuring her that he would drop her later after they spent some time together in Lucknow.

The victim, a political science student at Daulat Ram College, initially lodged an FIR with the police at Anand Vihar Railway Station in New Delhi. The case was later transferred to Lucknow Police on May 23 under the Zero FIR provision.

Police subsequently registered a case on charges of gang rape, wrongful confinement, administering poison to cause harm, and criminal intimidation against two named accused and one unidentified individual. According to officials, four police teams have been formed to carry forward the investigation.

According to the survivor’s statement in the FIR, she had travelled to her native village in Jaunpur during the holidays and left for Delhi on May 15. After boarding a train from Jafarabad Railway Station, she contacted an old acquaintance, Shivam Yadav, 20, through a message during the journey.

Shivam allegedly met her at Charbagh Railway Station along with another man, identified as 19-year-old Sunny Yadav. According to the survivor’s complaint, Shivam persuaded her to spend some time in Lucknow before he would drop her back at the railway station, following which she got off the train.

The two accused allegedly took her in a cab to a rented room near a private hospital in the Sushant Golf City area. According to her complaint, she was offered cold coffee after which she began feeling drowsy. She alleged that she was subsequently sexually assaulted and raped multiple times during the night of May 15 and 16.

On May 16, she was assaulted again by the second man, and the assaults allegedly continued over the next two days, involving a third unidentified man who was brought to the room. She alleged she was threatened with death if she resisted or spoke about the incident.

The complainant stated that she was later taken back to Charbagh Railway Station, where a general ticket was purchased for her before she was left on the platform on May 18. She subsequently boarded a train to Delhi. During the journey, she informed her family about the incident and contacted Railway helpline 139, following which the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was alerted.

Upon arrival at Anand Vihar railway station police on May 19, railway staff met her and took her to Hedgewar Hospital in Delhi for medical examination.