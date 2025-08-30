518 teacher posts created for Moradabad, Balrampur varsities

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the creation of 518 temporary educational posts in Moradabad’s Guru Jambheshwar University and Balrampur’s Maa Pateshwari University. "Students doing homework and preparing exam at university, closeup of young man writing in college library" (For representation)

Higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay said 39 posts of professor, 78 of associate professor and 156 of assistant professor had been created for the Moradabad varsity. The Balrampur varsity would get 35 professors, 70 associate professors and 140 assistant professors, he added.

“The creation of these posts will give new impetus to the academic activities of the universities, and students will get high-quality education and better research opportunities,” he added.

He said that all appointments would be made in full compliance with the procedure prescribed by the government and the rules related to reservation. Also, the posts would be filled as per the requirements for the courses offered at these universities.

“With the establishment of new universities and colleges, the availability of resources and appointment of qualified teachers, Uttar Pradesh is setting new standards in the field of higher education today. This will not only address the shortage of teachers in higher education institutions but will also expand employment opportunities related to teaching and research at the local level,” he added.