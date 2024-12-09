52-year-old man arrested for rape of 13-year-old girl in Ghazipur

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 52-year-old man in a shop in a village under the Nonhara police station area of Ghazipur district on Saturday evening. The accused, identified as Sabir Ahmed, was arrested shortly after the incident was reported to the police. A case has been registered against Ahmed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Sourced)

According to police reports, the girl was outside her home when Ahmed lured her into his utensil shop. Once inside, he is said to have tied her hands and feet with rope and concealed her in a drum to prevent her from escaping.

A victim’s relative noticed Ahmed closing the shop’s shutter and raised the alarm, prompting locals to investigate. Upon searching the shop, they discovered the girl hidden in the drum, with her limbs bound and a cloth stuffed in her mouth.

The police were alerted by the villagers and arrived to rescue the girl, who has been sent for a medical examination.

A case has been registered against Ahmed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Kasimabad circle officer Anil Tiwari confirmed that the accused has been taken into custody and presented before a court, where he was remanded to jail. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter, assuring that the situation in the village remains stable.