Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

52-year-old man arrested for rape of 13-year-old girl in Ghazipur

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Dec 09, 2024 09:47 PM IST

According to police reports, the girl was outside her home when Ahmed lured her into his utensil shop. Once inside, he is said to have tied her hands and feet with rope and concealed her in a drum to prevent her from escaping.

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 52-year-old man in a shop in a village under the Nonhara police station area of Ghazipur district on Saturday evening. The accused, identified as Sabir Ahmed, was arrested shortly after the incident was reported to the police.

A case has been registered against Ahmed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Sourced)
A case has been registered against Ahmed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Sourced)

According to police reports, the girl was outside her home when Ahmed lured her into his utensil shop. Once inside, he is said to have tied her hands and feet with rope and concealed her in a drum to prevent her from escaping.

A victim’s relative noticed Ahmed closing the shop’s shutter and raised the alarm, prompting locals to investigate. Upon searching the shop, they discovered the girl hidden in the drum, with her limbs bound and a cloth stuffed in her mouth.

The police were alerted by the villagers and arrived to rescue the girl, who has been sent for a medical examination.

A case has been registered against Ahmed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Kasimabad circle officer Anil Tiwari confirmed that the accused has been taken into custody and presented before a court, where he was remanded to jail. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter, assuring that the situation in the village remains stable.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On