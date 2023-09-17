News / Cities / Lucknow News / 54 selected districts asked to complete digital crop survey by Sept 25

54 selected districts asked to complete digital crop survey by Sept 25

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 17, 2023 12:28 AM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed dissatisfaction with the slow progress in two districts and the district magistrates concerned had been directed to expedite the survey process, a government spokesman said.

Lucknow: There had been significant progress in the digital crop survey programmes being carried out in 10 revenue villages within each of the 54 selected districts, claimed a government spokesman here on Saturday and added that chief minister Yogi Adityanath had set a firm deadline for the completion of this survey work in all 54 districts by September 25.

“Currently, in five of these districts, the survey work has achieved 100% completion. Furthermore, in 21 districts, over 90% of the survey work has been successfully accomplished. Additionally, 13 districts have reached a completion rate of 70% to 90%, while another 13 districts have achieved a completion rate of 50% to 70%,” he said.

The CM, the spokesman said, had expressed dissatisfaction with the slow progress in two districts and the district magistrates concerned had been directed to expedite the survey process.

“The Yogi government is preparing complete data of the crops being grown in the state. The crop data obtained through the survey will greatly facilitate planning for the farmers of the state. Digital crop survey is an initiative to open a new path to prosperity in the lives of farmers,” he pointed out.

