55-year-old farmer allegedly killed with arrow by forest watcher

VARANASI A 55-year-old farmer was allegedly killed with an arrow by a forest department watcher in Mahuria Tola village, under Shahganj police area of Sonbhadra following a dispute over cattle grazing on Friday evening, police said. The accused, who was also seriously injured in the confrontation, was transferred to the BHU Trauma Centre after initial treatment at the district hospital. The incident involved Banwari Pal, a resident of Rajpur village, who was tending to his buffaloes near the Hadhadwa hill (For representation)

The incident involved Banwari Pal, a resident of Rajpur village, who was tending to his buffaloes near the Hadhadwa hill adjacent to the Mahuria dak bungalow. Sukhan Baiga, a forest department watchman, reportedly confronted Pal over cattle grazing in the forest area, leading to a heated altercation.

Police said that Baiga also sustained serious injuries in the brawl. Upon receiving the report, officers, along with family members, arrived at the scene, taking Baiga to the district hospital for treatment before his transfer to Varanasi.

Inspector Vandana Singh, station officer, confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint lodged by Jai Prakash, the son of the deceased.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Sonbhadra, Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi, stated that the conflict over cattle grazing led to the forest watcher allegedly attacking the farmer with an arrow. “A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway,” he said.