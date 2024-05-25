57 lakh voters to decide fate of 55 aspirants for Allahabad, Phulpur, Pratapgarh seats today

About 57.25 lakh voters will exercise their right to franchise to elect their representatives from Phulpur, Allahabad and Pratapgarh parliamentary seats in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday. Polling parties leave for their assigned poll stations in Allahabad and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday (HT)

Voting in Prayagraj and Pratapgarh districts will take place at 5,783 polling booths under 3,024 polling stations where polling parties reached by Friday evening, said officials.

While 14 and 15 candidates are in the fray from Allahabad and Phulpur, Pratapgarh has the highest 26 candidates contesting the polls.

In Prayagraj, district election officer Navneet Singh Chahal strategically designated dispatch locations and delegated specific responsibilities to officials to ensure a seamless process.

While the polling parties for the Phaphamau and Soraon assembly constituencies left from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Northern Regional Institute of Printing and Technology (NRIPT) served as the departure point for the polling staff of Phulpur assembly constituency.

The polling teams for Allahabad West, Allahabad North, and Allahabad South left from KP Inter College, officials said.

Meanwhile, polling personnel for the Meja, Karachhana, Bara, Koraon assembly constituencies besides those of Pratappur, and Handia constituencies falling under Bhadoi parliamentary seat left from Parade Ground, the officials said.

While in Allahabad parliamentary constituency, 18,25,730 voters (9,88,343 men, 8,37,149 women and 215 third gender people) are eligible to vote, Phulpur has 20,67,042 registered voters (11,22,020 men, 9,44,827 women and 196 third gender).

Polling will take place in 1,913 booths under 936 polling stations in Allahabad and 2,068 booths under 858 polling stations of Phulpur from 7 am to 6 pm.

Likewise, in Pratapgarh, 18,33,312 voters (9,70,013 men, 8,62,394 women and five transgender voters) are eligible. Polling will take place at 1902 polling booths under 1,230 polling stations during the day.

Mundera mandi shut for 12 days

Prayagraj’s largest vegetable market Navin Sabzi Mandi in Mundera will remain closed for a total of 12 days for the final two phases of elections. Shut since May 22, it will open on May 27; it will again remain shut from May 31 to June 6.

All business activities in the vegetable market will be completely halted in the said period, officials added. The decision was taken by the secretary of State Agriculture Produce Market Board in Uttar Pradesh to ensure the security and proper handling of EVMs.