594-km Meerut-Prayagraj Expressway to be completed by December: Govt

LUCKNOW The 594-km Meerut-Prayagraj Ganga Expressway is scheduled for completion in December this year and set to become the second-longest expressway in the country. It will include a 3.5-km airstrip near Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur, capable of accommodating large aircraft in emergencies, said the state government on Monday. Enabling speeds of 120 km/hour, it will reduce travel time and distance between western and eastern UP and will be expanded to eight lanes later. (Pic for representation)

The expressway stretching from Bijauli in Meerut to Judapur Dandu in Prayagraj is initially designed with six lanes. Enabling speeds of 120 km/hour, it will reduce travel time and distance between western and eastern UP and will be expanded to eight lanes later. The expressway is expected to facilitate travel during the grand Mahakumbh-2025, said a press statement from the state government.

The Ganga Expressway, currently under construction at ₹36,230 crore, will span 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Covering approximately 7,453.15 hectares, the expressway will traverse 518 villages, it said.

According to the progress details shared by the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (Upeida), the earth work in main carriageway is 80% complete while C&G in main carriageway is done fully. Out of total 1,481 structures, 1,215 are completed hence the overall progress is rated at 55%. Based upon this data, the project - starting from Bijauli in Meerut to Judapur Dandu in Prayagraj - is expected to be completed by December.

The complexity of the Ganga Expressway project is evident, with significant engineering feats such as a 960-metre-long bridge over the Ganga river between Meerut and Badaun, and a 720-metre-long bridge over the Ramganga river between Badaun and Hardoi, both of which are currently under construction.

The Ganga Expressway will feature 14 major bridges, seven rail overbridges (RoBs), and 32 flyovers. It will also have two main toll plazas located in Meerut and Prayagraj, along with 15 ramp toll plazas at various points along the route.

PROGRESS OF E-WAY TILL JULY 15

Earth work in main carriageway -- 80%

C&G in main carriageway -- 100%

GSB in main carriageway -- 58%

WMM in main carriageway -- 53%

DBM in main carriageway -- 49%

Total structures: 1,481, completed: 1,215

Overall progress: 55%