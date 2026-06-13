5-year-old girl among four of family killed in car-bike collision in Saharanpur

Four members of a family, including a five-year-old girl, were killed after a speeding SUV collided head-on with their motorcycle near Dhaula Kuan village in Saharanpur district on the Behat-Biharigarh road on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The impact was so severe that the riders were dragged for nearly 200 metres before being flung onto the roadside. (For representation)

The victims were identified as Lavish, 26, his mother Rajdulari, 50, sister Anjana, 24, and daughter Ruhi, 5, all residents of Malkpur village under the Mirzapur police station area. The family was on its way to the residence of Lavish’s in-laws in Kothdi Bahlolpur when the accident occurred. Lavish worked as a daily-wage labourer, while his sister Anjana was unmarried.

“Four members of a family travelling on a motorcycle died after being hit by a car. One of the deceased is a five-year-old girl. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused driver,” superintendent of police (rural) Mayank Pathak said.

According to an official statement, a Hyundai Creta allegedly travelling at high speed from the opposite direction collided with the motorcycle with tremendous force. The impact was so severe that the riders were dragged for nearly 200 metres before being flung onto the roadside.

Police said Ruhi died on the spot, while Lavish, Rajdulari and Anjana sustained critical injuries. Passersby and local residents rushed to the scene and alerted emergency services. The injured were first taken to a community health centre (CHC) and later referred to the district hospital, where all three succumbed during treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the SUV went out of control after the collision and overturned into a roadside ditch. The driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled before police arrived. Police said a search operation was underway to identify and apprehend the absconding driver.