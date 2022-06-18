6 dead, 6 injured in collision between tanker, carrier vehicle near Lucknow
Six people including four minor boys, aged between 13 and 15 years, were killed and six others critically injured when a speeding carrier vehicle had a head-on collision with a tanker in an area under Banthra police station limits near Lucknow in the early hours of Saturday.
The victims were daily wage labourers on their way to Lucknow in search of work.
The accident took place near Latif Nagar at about 2.30 am when the driver of the tanker fell asleep and rammed into the other vehicle coming from the opposite direction, Inspector in-charge of Banthra police station, Ajay Pratap Singh informed. He said the deceased had been identified as Shailendra Kumar, 35, Purshottam, 23, Ram Aadhar, 15, Sambhar, 13, Jai Karan, 13, and Rahul, 13. All of them were residents of Atrauli, Hardoi, he added.
He said those injured were identified as Santosh, Kuldeep, Ramendra, Jitendra, Vivek and Shameen. They are undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George Medical University in Lucknow.
According to the police, the driver of the tanker escaped leaving the vehicle at the spot after the accident. The vehicle has been seized and efforts are on to trace the driver. A case has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 279 for causing injuries due to negligent driving and section 304-A for causing death due to negligent driving at Banthra police station.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
