6 dead, 6 injured in collision between tanker, carrier vehicle near Lucknow

Six people including four minor boys, aged between 13 and 15 years, were killed and six others critically injured when a speeding carrier vehicle had a head-on collision with a tanker in an area under Banthra police station limits near Lucknow in the early hours of Saturday.

The victims were daily wage labourers on their way to Lucknow in search of work.

The accident took place near Latif Nagar at about 2.30 am when the driver of the tanker fell asleep and rammed into the other vehicle coming from the opposite direction, Inspector in-charge of Banthra police station, Ajay Pratap Singh informed. He said the deceased had been identified as Shailendra Kumar, 35, Purshottam, 23, Ram Aadhar, 15, Sambhar, 13, Jai Karan, 13, and Rahul, 13. All of them were residents of Atrauli, Hardoi, he added.

He said those injured were identified as Santosh, Kuldeep, Ramendra, Jitendra, Vivek and Shameen. They are undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George Medical University in Lucknow.

According to the police, the driver of the tanker escaped leaving the vehicle at the spot after the accident. The vehicle has been seized and efforts are on to trace the driver. A case has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 279 for causing injuries due to negligent driving and section 304-A for causing death due to negligent driving at Banthra police station.