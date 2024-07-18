6 months on, Ayodhya airport sees steady passenger traffic

LUCKNOW Six months after the launch of commercial flights, Ayodhya airport is handling a passenger volume of 3,500 to 4,000, with 12 to 14 flights taking off and landing every day. The operations are expected to grow in winter as religious tourism is expected to increase with the improvement in weather, said aviation experts. The airport handled over 42,000 passengers in the first 30 days after the launch of flights on January 6. (File Photo)

The airport handled over 42,000 passengers in the first 30 days after the launch of flights on January 6 and over 100 chartered planes in a day during the day of temple consecration.

Inaugurated on December 30, the Airport saw regular services commencing a week later with IndiGo’s Delhi-Ayodhya flight. Currently, the airport facilitates 12-14 departures daily, connecting Ayodhya to major cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai. Air traffic has remained stable despite the withdrawal of seven flights by SpiceJet, which now operates only one flight from Ahmedabad.

Airport director Vinod Kumar said, “Air traffic hasn’t been affected much despite the withdrawal of around seven flights by SpiceJet. Akasa Air added two flights while IndiGo and Air India Express added one each.”

“We’ve observed good demand, especially inbound, from group travellers interested in pilgrimages and religious tours. The airlines continue to show steady demand, demonstrating the potential of tourism in the city despite a city like Lucknow at one and a half hours run, which also has an international airport. The destination’s cultural significance keeps drawing air travellers to Ayodhya,” added Kumar.

Tourism experts said Ayodhya continues to attract people from all age groups across metro and non-metro cities despite the hot weather. As the consecration ceremony drew devotees from places like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, an increase in air traffic is expected during the winter season.

Phase-I of Ayodhya airport has been developed at a cost of ₹1,450 crore. The airport features eight parking bays capable of handling Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft. The 6,500-square metre terminal can accommodate up to one million passengers annually.

Ayodhya mayor Girishpati Tripathi said, “This continued passenger traffic highlights Ayodhya’s growing importance as a travel hub, particularly for religious tourism. With improved connectivity and robust infrastructure, the airport is set to play a crucial role in the region’s development and accessibility.”