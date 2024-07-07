68% of power consumers paying bills through online modes

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has introduced numerous consumer-friendly initiatives, significantly easing access to electricity services across the state, a government spokesman claimed here on Sunday. UPPCL has introduced quick portals like Jhatpat portal, Nivesh Mitra, and PTW portal under a faceless mechanism for obtaining new connections. (Sourced)

“Owing to these measures, only 32 per cent of consumers now physically deposit their electricity bills at counters, while 68 per cent have transitioned to online mode,” he said.

The highest percentage, 39 per cent, is paid through internet banking, with e-wallet payments accounting for 21 per cent and various cards (credit and debit) for 8 per cent. The UPPCL consumer app has further simplified tasks such as applying for new connections, correcting bills, filing complaints, and changing tariffs, making these services more accessible to the public.

Additionally, UPPCL has introduced quick portals like Jhatpat portal, Nivesh Mitra, and PTW portal under a faceless mechanism for obtaining new connections. This means consumers no longer need to waste time visiting the Electricity department’s offices for new connections. Online auto load enhancement and self-bill generation have also become possible.

If a consumer’s bill is incorrect, they can submit it for revision through the online portal or app. Similarly, online services allow users to update their name and address, change categories, or request permanent disconnection.

According to the spokesman, consumers can easily access services such as new connections, bill corrections, complaint resolution, and tariff adjustments through the UPPCL Consumer App. The app also offers assisted billing, which significantly enhances billing accuracy.

Recognising the importance of social media, UPPCL has made it a medium of communication. Platforms like Facebook and X are becoming effective channels for engaging with consumers across all districts. People can use these platforms not only to lodge complaints about electricity supply but also to voice various concerns.

“The department promptly addresses these complaints and issues. Dedicated social media cells have been established in all DISCOMs. Furthermore, consumers receive alerts about their outstanding bills and payment dates via WhatsApp and SMS,” he added.