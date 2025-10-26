69K teachers’ aspirants stage protest outside BSP chief’s office in Lucknow

A day after staging protest at state basic education minister Sandeep Singh’s residence, the candidates who could not make a cut in the selection process of 69,000 government school teachers on Sunday staged a protest outside Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati’s office at Mall Avenue in Lucknow to draw her attention towards their issue.

The candidates, who gathered outside Mayawati’s office, said, “The way she (the BSP chief) is listing the state government’s achievements and schemes, we are confident if she talks to the state government about our issues, some solution will definitely be found.”

A large number of aspirants of 69,000 teachers had gathered outside the BSP chief’s office to protest, demanding their appointments. They demanded BSP chief Mayawati to talk to the government. They said that all candidates come from their community, the protesters said.

“Mayawati has always been a well-wisher of the Bahujans, and we are confident that she will definitely talk to the state government,” they said.

The aggrieved candidates claimed that a case regarding the recruitment drive had been underway in the Supreme Court for the past few years, with 23 dates already set, but the government advocate was yet to appear.

They demanded that the government advocate must appear in the Supreme Court on the next date—October 28—to properly represent their case so that they can get justice.