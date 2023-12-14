75 years later, bust of Lal Padmadhar at AU courts controversy

Seventy-five years after the bust of Shaheed Lal Padmadhar Singh, who took part in the Quit India movement in 1942, was installed outside the union hall building on the Allahabad University (AU) campus here, a controversy has erupted over the facial appearance of the sculpture. The bust of Lal Padmadhar near AU Union Hall (HT)

Padmadhar Singh’s nephew Brigadier (retd) Bhupendra Singh has written to the AU administration claiming that the bust does not match the photographs of his uncle and that it should be replaced.

“I visited the AU with my family in 2019 and, to our surprise, found that the bust of my uncle does not resemble him at all. Last year, I met vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava and requested her to replace the bust with a new one that actually resembles him. I also provided her a black and white picture of my uncle,” said Brig Bhupendra.

“I was told to give a formal request which I have done. We want the new bust to be made of marble and are ready to install it with our own money,” said Singh who lives in MP’s Satna district.

After the matter came to light, questions arose as to whose statue had all been paying homage to for the last seven decades. AU authorities said they will look into the matter before drawing any conclusion. “We have received a letter of proposal from Brig (retd) Bhupendra Singh regarding installation of a new bust of Padmadhar. The entire university remembers Shaheed Lal Padmadhar with utmost respect and pride. A decision will be taken after a discussion on his letter,” said university spokesperson Jaya Kapoor.

Born on August 14, 1914, Lal Padmadhar was a BSc student at AU. He took part in the ‘Quit India’ movement and was shot dead by the British at district collectorate on August 12, 1942, when he was just 28 years old. His body was brought to the union hall by freedom fighters. To commemorate his sacrifice, the bust was installed outside the same building in 1948.