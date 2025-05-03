78 hosps under PMC scanner for skipping birth, death reporting

At least 78 private hospitals and nursing homes in Prayagraj have come under scrutiny for failing to report births and deaths occurring at their facilities, as required under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 (amended in 2023). The matter has been flagged by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC), which has now approached district authorities for action. The matter has been flagged by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC), which has now approached district authorities for action. (Sourced)

In a formal complaint, Zonal Officer Sanjay Mamgain from Zone 4 of the PMC wrote to the district magistrate and chief medical officer (CMO) of Prayagraj. The letter dated May 1, 2025, includes a list of non-compliant medical establishments, several reputed hospitals and a well-known trust-run institution.

Chief medical officer (CMO) of Prayagraj, Dr AK Tiwari, said, “Hospitals failing to comply with the Act will face stern action. The rules are clear, and non-compliance will not be tolerated.”

According to Mamgain, out of 87 private medical centres in his zone, only 11 have been consistently submitting birth and death data. The remaining institutions, including those managed by prominent doctors and charitable trusts, have not complied with the mandatory reporting requirement.

A letter issued by the principal secretary on October 19, 2023, directed all private hospitals in the state to report births and deaths within two days of occurrence. This data is to be uploaded on the Civil Registration System (CRS) portal using the hospital’s designated user identity number, along with supporting documents.

To streamline the process, user credentials were allotted to all registered private hospitals to facilitate online submission. Despite this, a large number of centres have failed to update their records on the portal.

Under Section 23 of the amended Act, a penalty of ₹1,000 per unreported case of birth or death can be levied. Section 24 further empowers authorities to increase the penalty if the violation continues, a PMC official said.