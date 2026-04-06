7-year-old girl among 3 killed in fire sparked by lightning strike in Sitapur village

Three people, including a seven-year-old girl, were killed and more than a dozen houses gutted after a lightning strike triggered a devastating fire in Chhalakapur village under Sadarpur police station limits in Sitapur district, officials said on Sunday. According to local residents, lightning struck the village late Saturday night, sparking a fire that spread rapidly through multiple houses. (For representation)

The child had come to visit her aunt’s house along with her grandmother when the tragedy struck. While her grandmother Idura, 60, and aunt Phoolmati, 45, died on the spot, 7-year-old Mahi alias Meenakshi was initially rushed to a local hospital. She was referred to a Lucknow facility, where she succumbed on Sunday morning.

According to local residents, lightning struck the village late Saturday night, sparking a fire that spread rapidly through multiple houses. Fanned by strong winds, the flames soon took a massive form, leaving residents with little time to escape.

Residents said the fire spread in no time, making early efforts to contain it futile. More than 12 houses were engulfed, destroying belongings and leaving several families homeless.

“The fire spread within minutes. People barely had time to step out before the flames consumed the houses,” a villager said.

Police and revenue officials reached the spot soon after being alerted and launched relief operations. On Sunday morning, the administration distributed food packets and essential supplies to affected families.

Officials said a detailed assessment of the damage is underway and assured that all possible assistance will be provided to the victims.

In a separate fire incident on Saturday evening, four houses were damaged in Lakhneepur village of Mahmoodabad area of Sitapur. No casualties were reported, and officials said an assessment of property loss is being prepared.