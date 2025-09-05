8 lakh fine slapped on vehicles of my convoy for overspeed: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed that the vehicles which were part of his cavalcade were issued ₹8 lakh challans for overspeed on Agra Lucknow Expressway even as he alleged that the one who issued challans must be a member of the ruling party. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“Yesterday (on Thursday), I received challan papers of vehicles in my cavalcade. I didn’t even look at the details as I believed that the government must have had every detail recorded on their camera. The amount that I have to pay is ₹8 lakh and I have asked my team to get it paid. I am sure that the person who was operating the camera must be owing allegiance to the BJP. I will get it investigated,” he claimed while addressing a press conference at the SP state headquarters here.

Yadav usually moves in a cavalcade of around 10 to 12 vehicles. Apart from a pilot vehicle of the UP Police, a jammer vehicle and other vehicles with security and personnel staff accompany the former UP chief minister. The SP chief frequently uses the said expressway while travelling to his hometown Etawah and his Lok Sabha constituency Kannauj. The speed limit on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway is 120 kmph.

Attacking the state government on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the SP chief alleged: “Jobs and education are not on the agenda of the BJP. Had it been on their agenda, people would not have been forced to protest and schools would not have been closed in the state. The ruling party doesn’t want students to get educated as they are scared that if they get educated, they will start asking questions.”

On the protest by ABVP workers against a private institution, Yadav said, “There should be protests not at the state level but at the international level. Members of our student wing were protesting against the exploitation of students in private institutions.”

Attacking the state government further, he claimed: “BJP knows they won’t be able to save the government in UP. Village pradhans won’t let them delete even a single vote. They all are ready to go to court if there is any discrepancy during panchayat elections.”

The SP chief alleged that the Election Commission was working hand in glove with the state government. “In Kundarki, 77% voting took place. I have to know, though I am investigating it further, that the officers who get code from the EC share it with BJP leaders with the help of which BJP leaders can increase their votes.” On revision of GST slabs, he claimed it was being done only because of the upcoming elections.