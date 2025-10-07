80 houses, mosque face demolition in Sambhal

The Sambhal district administration has issued notices seeking a response from a mosque and around 80 houses allegedly built illegally on pond land in the Hatim Sarai area under Sadar tehsil, officials said on Tuesday. A portion of the Gausulwara Masjid, allegedly built on encroached land in another area, was also voluntarily demolished. District administration officials marking a house with red cross in Sambhal’s Hatim Sarai area on Tuesday. (HT)

According to officials, a revenue department team led by tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh visited the Hatim Sarai area under Raisatti police station limits on Tuesday and marked all identified structures, including the mosque, with red crosses.

Officials said the situation remained peaceful, with no resistance from residents. Notices have already been issued to all concerned, directing them to submit written explanations within 15 days stating from whom they purchased the land and under what authority the constructions were undertaken.

Singh said the mosque had been built around 12-13 years ago, and several houses came up soon after. He clarified that the red markings were made following the issuance of prior notices.

“This is part of the due legal procedure. Once the replies are received, the administration will take the next step as per law,” he said.

Meanwhile, local residents questioned the government’s role in providing basic amenities such as electricity, water supply, and roads if the land was originally meant for a pond.

Hatim Sarai is regarded as a stronghold of Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and MLA Iqbal Mahmood. Following the administrative notices, residents reportedly reached out to both leaders seeking intervention.

Officials said the action was part of a broader drive to reclaim encroached government land across the district. Similar inspections and demolitions were being carried out wherever illegal constructions had surfaced during surveys, they added.

Meanwhile, the main gate of the Gausulwara mosque was demolished on Tuesday. Its mutawalli (caretaker), Minzar Hussain, claimed that all construction within the red-marked boundary had been voluntarily removed. However, officials said verification would be carried out to confirm whether the land had been completely vacated.

The action took place in Raya Buzurg village under Asmoli police station limits, where a mosque had allegedly been built on 510 square metres of pond land. In an unusual move, the mosque committee itself arranged for the bulldozer following a four-day notice from the administration to remove the structure.

The case had earlier reached the Allahabad high court, where a petition was filed by the mosque caretaker. After a hearing on September 3, his lawyer sought to withdraw the plea the following day, and the court dismissed it while suggesting the matter be taken to a lower court.

The caretaker personally picked up a hammer to begin dismantling the structure. Speaking to the media, Hussain said, “We have honoured the promise made to the administration. All construction within the red-marked area has been removed. It is right to vacate government land.” He also confirmed that he would not pursue the matter further in any court.

Officials said verification of the cleared land was underway and warned that any remaining encroachment would be demolished.