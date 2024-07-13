9 more die as 17 U.P. districts face flood fury

At least nine more people died in rain-related incidents in eight districts of Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours even as the state received 7.4 mm rainfall during the said period. A flood-hit village in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. (HT photo)

Among those who died, seven drowned, one lost life in a lightning incident and one in man-animal conflict. One death each was reported from Siddharthnagar, Azamgarh, Etah, Mahoba, Pratapgarh, Bahraich and Sambhal and two from Bareilly.

The death in Azamgarh was due to lightning, in Bahraich during man-animal conflict and rest due to drowning, said report from the state relief commissioner’s office on Saturday.

As many as 698 villages in the state have been hit by flood. Among them, both human life and agriculture have been affected in 646 villages, while 52 others are facing erosion at present, said the flood monitoring report from the office of the relief commissioner.

A total 10 lakh rural population have been affected due to the flood. Relief operations are also going on in 526 villages and around 943 flood relief camps have been set up till now.

The Rapti, Ghaghara, Ramganga, Kunhara and the Rohini rivers are flowing above the danger mark in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh. These districts include Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Maharajganj, Shahjahanpur, according to a report from the irrigation department.

In 150 villages, the approach route between village and main road has got cut off. A total 1,273 villages are currently facing the same problem. Rain in various districts and rise in the water level of the Rapti, Ghaghara, Budhi Rapti and Kuwano rivers has led to flooding in 17 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

The affected districts include Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shravasti, Balrampur, Kushinagar, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Sitapur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Hardoi and Ayodhya.