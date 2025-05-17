Menu Explore
Saturday, May 17, 2025
90 Bangladeshi nationals held during police verification drive in UP village

ByHemendra Chaturvedi
May 17, 2025 05:46 PM IST

Police said 90 individuals employed at a brick kiln were found to be citizens of Bangladesh during a drive to verify the identity of labourers working in rural parts of the district

AGRA: At least 90 Bangladeshi nationals were taken into custody during a police verification drive in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district on Friday evening.

Police said those detained were found to be residing at a brick kiln in Khajpur village for the past 3-4 months after shifting from a nearby state. (Representational image)
Police said those detained were found to be residing at a brick kiln in Khajpur village for the past 3-4 months after shifting from a nearby state. (Representational image)

Mathura senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said 90 individuals employed at a brick kiln in Khajpur village within Naujheel police station limits were found to be citizens of Bangladesh during a drive to verify the identity of labourers working in rural parts of the district.

“All of them have been taken into custody and they are being interrogated,” the SSP said.

“Those detained include 35 men, 27 women and 28 children. They were found to be residing at the brick kiln in Khajpur village for the past 3-4 months after shifting from a nearby state,” Kumar said.

“Other relevant agencies have been informed and investigation is ongoing to find out how they reached here from Bangladesh. Their documents are being examined, and the contractor who bought them is also being questioned,” the SSP said.

Follow Us On