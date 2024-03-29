90 tube wells in disrepair: Lko at risk of running out of drinking water

Lucknow As the residents of the city brace themselves for a challenging summer, prospects of a severe water shortage loom large, to add to their woes. The recent showdown between the former general manager (GM) of Jalkal and Mayor Sushma Kharakwal has reportedly caused delay in crucial maintenance of defunct tube wells and installation of new ones. The worst effect of this crisis is expected in Zone 3, comprising localities like Aliganj, Faizullaganj and Jankipuram, where residents rely heavily on tube wells for their water needs. (Pic for representation)

“The Jalkal finds itself unprepared for the imminent water scarcity, failing to address the pressing issue before the onset of summer,” said senior corporator Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu. “The recent removal of Jalkal GM Manoj Arya, amidst a two-month-long dispute with the mayor, has aggravated the situation. During this period of internal strife, necessary maintenance and installation of tubewells remained stalled, leaving 90 tube wells in various areas of the city in disrepair or functioning well below capacity,” he added.

The corporator said, “There are approximately 30 tube wells on the verge of failure, each capable of providing around 1200 litres per minute (LPM) of water under normal circumstances. Presently, these critical sources are yielding a mere fraction of their capacity, exacerbating the strain on the city’s water supply.”

The estimated cost to rectify this situation amounts to a staggering ₹67 crore, covering the necessary repair of 60 old tube wells and reboring of 33 new ones. However, securing the required budget remains a challenge for Jalkal due to the ongoing model code of conduct.

The worst effect of this crisis is expected in Zone 3, comprising localities like Aliganj, Faizullaganj and Jankipuram, where residents rely heavily on tube wells for their water needs. With 14 tube wells already out of action in this area alone, there is the prospect of acute water scarcity . Similarly, other zones across the city also face varying degrees of tube well dysfunction, further worsening the crisis, according to Mukesh Singh Chauhan, senior Congress corporator .

However, Sachin Yadav, secretary of Jalkal said, “ Some of the tube wells have been repaired, while some others are to be rebored. We are trying to get the budget for the work from the authorities concerned .”

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal said, “ The Jalkal department is trying its best to repair the tube wells. We will not let the people face a water crisis this summer.”