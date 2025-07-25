90-day teaching hours at risk as admission deadlines shift in UP universities

The admission process for first-semester undergraduate and postgraduate courses in several state universities has been extended till July 31 and beyond, raising concerns about a possible delay in the academic calendar earlier issued by the higher education department. Teaching calendar disrupted as universities cite SAMARTH portal glitches, faculty demand urgent reforms (Sourced)

As per the calendar, the admission process had to be completed by July 24 and the academic session was originally scheduled to begin with induction programmes from July 26, marking the start of the mandatory 90-day teaching period.

A review by Hindustan Times on Thursday revealed that many universities were still conducting counselling and choice-filling activities. As per their official websites, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University and Lucknow University are still finalising admissions. Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Ballia, has extended the deadline to July 31 following a government notification, while Maharaja Suhel Dev Azamgarh University has listed July 30 as the final date. Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, extended the last date for direct admission to August 11, with entrance exams scheduled for July 29.

Delays linked to SAMARTH portal process

Several stakeholders attributed the delay to the admission process being conducted through the SAMARTH portal. The system is reportedly slow and data-intensive, leading to complaints from both teachers and students.

Manoj Pandey, president of Lucknow University Associated Colleges Teachers’ Association (LUACTA), said, “Last session, the semester exams were also delayed due to late admissions. SAMARTH is a lengthy process that requires feeding a lot of data. The process is inefficient and time-consuming. The government should consider completing admissions by any means and allow data entry on SAMARTH later.”

Manish Hindvi, a teacher leader, called for a more inclusive approach in framing the academic calendar. “Faculty members from universities and colleges should be included along with officials to prepare a practical calendar. At times, institutions struggle with limited funds and infrastructure, making it hard to meet the 90-day teaching target,” he said. Hindvi also raised concerns about frequent changes in online portals, which he said waste time in training staff and disrupt schedules. “Earlier, academic calendars were prepared by universities. Centralised control undermines their autonomy,” he added.

Student leaders also expressed concern over the cascading effect of the delay on students’ academic and competitive exam schedules. Vishal Singh of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) said, “When teaching hours are compromised, universities extend or intensify classes to complete the syllabus, which becomes difficult for daily commuters.”

Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s state media convenor, Vikas Tiwari, said the irregular schedule affects students preparing for competitive exams. “When the session and results are delayed, it becomes a hurdle for students preparing for exams usually held in June or January,” he said.