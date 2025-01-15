9th Armed Forces Veterans’ Day observed at Surya Command

The 9th Armed Forces Veterans’ Day was commemorated at Surya Command on Tuesday, with over 800 veterans from Lucknow and neighbouring areas in attendance. Ten veterans were honoured with the ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’ for their notable contributions to the nation and society, stated a press release from Central Command, highlighting the recognition of the “vital role veterans play in nation-building through their experience, discipline, and service-oriented ethos.” 9th Armed Forces Veterans’ Day being observed at Surya Command on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

The programme commenced with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Smritika War Memorial in the morning. Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, the General Officer Commanding in Chief, Central Command, along with senior veterans, paid heartfelt tribute to the Bravehearts immortalised at the memorial.

The GOC-in-C, along with serving officers, attended the program at Surya Auditorium, where veterans were felicitated. During the event, attendees were also briefed on various welfare schemes initiated by the state for the benefit of veterans.

At the event, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta also interacted with the veterans, listened and registered their grievances and suggestions, assuring them that their concerns would be thoroughly addressed by the Armed Forces.