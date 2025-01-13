A ‘Mahakumbh of Unity’, say PM and CM

LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj as the “Mahakumbh of Unity”, a message that resonated widely on social media, with #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh trending during Paush Purnima Snan Parv on Monday, the opening day of Mahakumbh. Thousands of users shared photos, videos, and information related to the event, sparking widespread engagement. (File Photo)

Users started sharing posts with #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh on social media platforms X and Instagram since morning. By afternoon, the hashtag topped trending charts, showcasing widespread public participation and the collective spirit of unity symbolised by this historic gathering.

Thousands of users shared photos, videos, and information related to the event, sparking widespread engagement. Several hashtags emerged in these discussions, with #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh standing out as the most prominent. By 3:30pm, nearly 70,000 users used the hashtag, sharing their experiences of the massive crowd, the Sangam Snan, and the spiritual significance of Sanatan faith.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also joined the conversation, and his use of the hashtag triggered a surge of responses, quickly propelling #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh to the top of the trending charts. He called it a proud symbol of India’s spiritual and cultural heritage, embodying the essence of “unity in diversity.”

Adityanath extended heartiest congratulations to all sadhus, kalpvasis and devotees who got the privilege of bathing in the Sangam on the auspicious occasion of ‘Paush Purnima’.

In a post on X, he wrote: “On the first bathing festival today, 1.50 crore Sanatan believers earned the holy benefit of bathing in the uninterrupted-clean Triveni.”

“All the revered sadhus, kalpvasis and devotees who have come to experience unity in diversity, to meditate and take a holy bath at the confluence of faith and modernity are heartily welcomed. May Maa Ganga fulfil all your wishes,” his post read.

The CM also thanked to the Mahakumbh Mela administration, Prayagraj administration, UP Police, Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, Swachhagrahis, Ganga Sevadoots, Kumbh Sahayaks, religious-social organizations, various voluntary organizations and journalists from across the world, including all the departments of the central and state government associated with Mahakumbh, who participated in making the first bathing festival successful.

The hashtag was further amplified by influential figures and institutions, including former Amethi MP and BJP leader Smriti Irani, the government of India’s MyGovIndia handle, Namami Gange, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi and minister Sandeep Singh.

Alongside #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh, many other hashtags trended throughout the day, capturing the spiritual fervour of the Mahakumbh. Hashtags such as #MahaKumbh2025, #PaushPurnima, #PavitraSangam, #PrathamAmrit, and #Sangam saw widespread engagement as social media users expressed their reverence for the sacred event.