A night to remember: Laser show and fireworks wow temple town

AYODHYA Deepotsav festivities extended beyond the popular Ram Ki Paidi as the historic city came alive with captivating cultural displays and a laser show that mesmerised both locals and visitors. Cultural performances were staged at over 10 locations. Deepotsav celebrations at Ram ki Paidi in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

A laser show featuring Lord Ram’s bow and arrow lighting up the dark sky received enthusiastic applause. When images of Lord Ram and Maa Sita appeared, people in the audience were left spellbound.

Pushpak Viman was crafted with remarkable precision in laser art at Ram ki Paidi. Images of Lord Hanuman and Maharishi Valmiki brought forth resounding cheers from the audience. Grand fireworks were the icing on the cake.

From traditional dances and mesmerising ballets to dramatic reenactments, the celebrations presented a great display of Indian traditions. Minister of culture and tourism Jaiveer Singh heralded the occasion, proclaiming, “Ayodhya witnessed mesmerizing performances not only from talented Indian artistes but also from performers from Malaysia and Nepal.”

The spectacular show was special for many including Prabhat Singh, 40, who came from Milkipur assembly segment of the temple town.

“I wanted to be a part of Deepotsav. Several people of my age group have come to attend the celebrations this year,” said Singh while witnessing the celebrations from the old Saryu bridge. Refusing to comment on the proposed assembly bypolls in Milkipur and the defeat of BJP candidate Lallu Singh in the Lok Sabha polls, Singh asserted that “time will take care of everything.” Milkipur assembly is among the nine assembly seats in UP where bypolls are due.

The seat fell vacant after Samajwadi Party MLA from Milkipur Awadhesh Prasad defeated two-time sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh by a margin of 54,567 votes in Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in the general election. Prasad bagged 5,54,289 votes while Singh managed 4,99,722 votes. “Milkipur is now famous and the bypoll here will be closely watched by the entire nation,” said Singh. One Awadhesh Kumar, 24, from adjoining Basti district also watched the Deepotsav celebrations with awe from the old Saryu bridge. He was accompanied by three friends and all were attending these celebrations for the first time.

“This is the eighth Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya. But we are attending the event for the first time,” said Kumar.

“We had decided to attend Deepotsav in Ayodhya after Ram Lalla was enthroned in the grand Ram temple,” he added. Standing next to him, Sarvesh Maurya echoed similar views. “Basti is next to Ayodhya. We come to Ayodhya often. But this is our first Deepotsav,” he said.