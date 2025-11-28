A permanent fix? Concrete block road trial on cards as UP eyes to end pothole woes

Uttar Pradesh is preparing to test a new road-building method that aims to free commuters from recurring pothole troubles, with officials exploring the use of concrete blocks in place of the traditional bitumen mix. Concrete block roads are designed to stay durable and allow quick reopening for traffic (Sourced)

A joint meeting of Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (UP PWD) officials and IIT-Kanpur experts on November 29 will decide the location and outline the trial plan.

The proposed method involves using mechanical cranes to place pre-cast concrete blocks, replacing the bitumen and coal tar surface currently used. UP PWD had set aside ₹450 crore for pothole repair in 2025, a yearly expense that officials say could be avoided if the trial proves successful.

A selected road stretch will be built using the new technique, which the state plans to adopt for new construction, routine repair and special repair in the future.

“Concrete block roads offer multiple advantages and may be incorporated into the state’s road-making process once feasibility is confirmed,” Ashok K Dwivedi, head of department and engineer-in-chief (development) in UP PWD.

A panel will review the outcome before the proposal is sent to the government. The method requires manufacturing blocks at a separate facility, preparing the road base for alignment and drainage, and then installing blocks of the required size and thickness.

While bitumen roads require at least a day’s traffic restriction and concrete roads need 21 days of curing, concrete block roads can be opened immediately after placement using clamps to secure the surface, Dwivedi explained. IIT-Kanpur will also present details of a similar road built in Maharashtra with IIT-Bombay’s support.

Though transporting blocks increases initial costs, Dwivedi said the longer lifespan and minimal repair needs make the option more cost-effective over time. Blocks are factory-made to meet strict quality standards and can be individually replaced if damaged, unlike traditional surfaces.

Bitumen roads, built using a petroleum-based binder, deteriorate quickly under prolonged rain and heavy loads. In contrast, concrete block roads are designed to stay durable and allow quick reopening for traffic, officials informed.