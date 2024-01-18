A step towards Smart City; Shahjahanpur to get satellite bus station

Shahjahanpur is on the brink of getting a satellite station, with the foundation stone laid on Thursday, alongside the inauguration of a bus depot, workshop, and the completed road leading to the Khannaut River bridge. For Representation Only (HT FILE PHOTO)

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of Public Works Department minister Jitin Prasad, finance minister Suresh Khanna and transport minister Dayashankar Singh, who graced the event to initiate the construction of the satellite station.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The finance minister in his address to the public said that Shahjahanpur district was considered only a municipality, whereas now it is one of 17 municipal corporations. “District Shahjahanpur is moving towards becoming a smart city by continuous work,” the minister said. “The widening of roads, construction of four lane roads and construction of ring road are being done,” he added.

The finance minister further said that with the construction of the satellite bus stand, long distance buses including Hardoi, Sitapur, Jalalabad, Farrukhabad, Bareilly and Delhi-Uttarakhand will operate from Shahjahanpur. Satellite stations are smaller, well equipped bus stations that operate mainly in outskirts districts to improve connectivity of the inter-state and out of state travels. Moreover, a mall will also be constructed at this bus station in the near future.

Transport minister Dayashankar Singh informed about the funds that have been approved for each of these construction projects, and he also added: “If more land is available to us we will also look into constructing an ISBT (Inter State Bus Terminus) bus stand….Many districts will benefit from the construction of a big bus stand in the district between Delhi and Lucknow. This is a golden period for Shahjahanpur.”

PWD Minister Jitin Prasad announced plans for a driving school and training center in Shahjahanpur. Upon completion, the bus stands are expected to feature double-decker buses and electric buses, enhancing the city’s transportation infrastructure.