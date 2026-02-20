The postal department has expanded service hours at key centres and announced special Aadhaar camps across rural and urban areas to improve accessibility after over 7 lakh Aadhaar enrolments and updates were processed by the Lucknow Headquarters Postal Circle between April 1, 2025 and January 31, 2026. Aadhaar rush in Lucknow region: 7.33 lakh enrolments, updates in 10 months; post offices extend service hours

The department shared data on Thursday with exact figures as 7,33,962.

The officials said Aadhaar registration and update facilities are currently available at 156 identified post offices under the Lucknow Headquarters Circle, ensuring services for residents in both villages and cities.

Double-shift Aadhaar Seva Kendras

Postmaster General Sunil Kumar Rai said that keeping in mind the difficulties faced by office-goers and working individuals during regular working hours, select “Aadhaar Seva Kendras” are now operating in two shifts from 8am to 6pm. “The extended-hour facilities are available at major post offices in Rajendra Nagar, Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Nirala Nagar, Awas Vikas Colony, Alambagh and Aliganj Sub-Post Office in Lucknow, along with Sidhauli Sub-Post Office in Sitapur,” he added.

In addition, services are available from 8am to 8pm at the Lucknow General Post Office and Lucknow RMS Charbagh. Officials said the move is aimed at reducing waiting time and making services more convenient for salaried employees and students.

New Aadhaar enrolment continues to be provided free of cost. However, demographic updates, biometric corrections and document updates are carried out at prescribed charges.

45 village camps by March 31

“To improve outreach in rural areas, Aadhaar camps are being organised in gram panchayats, block offices and primary schools across all divisions under the Headquarters Circle,” said Rai.

By March 31, as many as 45 camps will be held at designated locations on scheduled dates, enabling residents to access Aadhaar services closer to their homes.