AAP focuses on Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls

As it is yet to make its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to focus on panchayat polls scheduled in the state next year following which the party’s central leadership will take any decision on the 2027 UP assembly election. So far, AAP has not been able to get a breakthrough in assembly polls in UP. (For Representation)

In all probability, the Samajwadi Party, the Congress and the AAP will enter into an alliance for assembly polls in the state. Uttar Pradesh still remains an impregnable fortress for the AAP. Barring panchayat and civic polls, the party has not been able to get a breakthrough in assembly polls in the state. For AAP, panchayat polls in the state are as crucial as assembly polls as it will help the party build its base across the state, especially in rural pockets.

“At present, the party is fully focused on panchayat polls. Any decision on alliance for assembly polls with any party will be taken thereafter,” said Dileep Pandey, senior AAP leader and party’s co in charge of the state.

AAP workers will visit every village, household, and ward to spread the party’s message, focusing on party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Kaam Ki Rajneeti’ (politics of work) and AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s ‘Sewa Aur Sangharsh ki Rajneeti’ (politics of service and struggle).

“The party will build its organisation in rural areas, strengthening its presence in 75 districts, 826 blocks, and approximately 57,000 gram panchayats for the forthcoming panchayat polls,” Pandey said.

Sanjay Singh, state incharge of AAP and Rajya Sabha MP, and Pandey are regularly conducting party workers’ conclave and training camps in all eight zones across the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in February this year ended its political drought in Delhi by ending the AAP’s 12-year rule.

However, bypolls were a shot in the arm for the AAP whose results were declared on June 19.

The AAP emerged as the biggest gainer, securing victories in Ludhiana West in Punjab and Visavadar in Gujarat. The Congress claimed the Nilambur seat in Kerala, the BJP retained its stronghold in Kadi, Gujarat, while the Trinamool Congress comfortably took Kaliganj in West Bengal.

Former AAP Gujarat state president Gopal Italia secured a resounding win in Visavadar, defeating BJP’s Kirit Patel by 17,554 votes. The Congress’ Nitin Ranpariya trailed far behind, managing only 5,501 votes. The AAP made its debut in the December 2022 assembly election in Gujarat and won five seats.