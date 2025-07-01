AAP plans deep rural reach in UP before panchayat polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch its state-wide ‘Har Ghar Sampark’ campaign in Uttar Pradesh from July 11 as part of its preparations for the panchayat elections scheduled early next year, following its recent bypoll wins in Punjab and Gujarat. Building on this momentum, the campaign will focus on strengthening the party’s presence in rural areas. AAP’s ‘Har Ghar Sampark’ drive begins July 11 across 75 districts; 101 observers appointed (Sourced)

As part of the plan, the party has appointed 101 observers to cover all 403 assembly constituencies, with each assigned to four segments. AAP workers will visit households in villages and wards to reach out to voters with the party’s core message, Mahindra Pratap Singh, AAP’s state spokesperson, said.

The outreach will centre around party chief and former CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal’s model of ‘Kaam ki Rajneeti’ (politics of work) and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s ‘Sewa aur Sangharsh ki Rajneeti’ (politics of service and struggle).

AAP plans to build its organisation across 75 districts, 826 blocks, and nearly 57,000 gram panchayats. The state has been divided into eight zones to streamline efforts. Sanjay Singh, who is in charge of the party’s UP unit, is overseeing training camps and workers’ meetings in each zone.

“Our focus will remain on rural areas. The campaign will take AAP’s message directly to people’s homes,” according to the spokesperson

The party has also intensified its ground activity with regular protests. It recently held a state-wide demonstration opposing the proposed merger of primary schools run by the Basic Shiksha Parishad.

The campaign in UP comes in the wake of AAP’s encouraging performance in the June 19 assembly bypoll results, Singh said.

In Visavadar, former Gujarat AAP state president Gopal Italia defeated BJP’s Kirit Patel by 17,554 votes, while the Congress lagged with only 5,501 votes. AAP had entered Gujarat’s political fray in the 2022 assembly elections and won five seats.

Despite the electoral momentum, AAP faces an uphill task in Uttar Pradesh, where it has not yet gained a strong foothold. The party’s previous attempts to make an impact in the state have not translated into notable electoral success.