ABAP seers to urge CM Yogi to ban non-veg at U.P. religious sites
The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP)—the top decision-making body of country’s Hindu monastic orders—is upset over the recent incident of non-vegetarian food party by some youths on a boat on the Ganga in the vicinity of Sangam in Prayagraj
Seers of ABAP plan to meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath and urge him to ensure complete stop on sale, cooking and consumption of non-vegetarian items not just within a radius of 5km of Sangam but also in similar sites across the state.
The seers have decided to hold a meeting in Prayagraj and prepare a proposal demanding drafting of a law to ban use of all forms of non-vegetarian food on and in immediate vicinity of the Ganga and other holy rivers.
“We are going to perform ‘pind daan’ (a ritual to offer homage to the departed souls) at Sangam for the people who lost their lives to Covid in Prayagraj on September 10. During it, the ABAP will hold a meeting that will discuss preparations for the Mahakumbh-2025 as well as pass a proposal demanding framing of a law to ban sale, cooking and consumption of non-vegetarian food item on and near the holy rivers located near revered sites of pilgrimage,” said Mahant Ravindra Puri, ABAP chief and secretary of Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani.
The proposal would then be handed over to the chief minister by a delegation of seers with a request for action on it on priority, he added. The seers point out that presently there is no separate law to act against people indulging in such acts and insulting the beliefs of millions. The police therefore charge such individuals under general sections of IPC of hurting religious sentiments and creating tension between different communities etc. If a law is enacted, strict action against such people can be ensured, they say.
On September 4, Prayagraj Vidvat Parishad—another organisation having a number of seers as its members— had held a meeting and demanded a ban on non-vegetarian food within a radius of five kms of the Sangam. The heads of temples, monasteries and religious places of Prayagraj while participating in the meeting chaired by the body’s president Swami Hari Chaitanya Brahmachari said Prayagraj is hailed as “the king of all pilgrim sites” and use of non-vegetarian food in all forms should be banned here within 5km radius from Sangam.
The leaders of Vishva Hindu Parishad (Kashi Prant) had also written to the UP CM in May 2022 urging him to impose a ban on not just sale and consumption of meat and liquor but also eggs and fish in 5km radius of Sangam in Prayagraj, said VHP’s regional secretary (Gauraksha) Lal Mani Tiwari.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
