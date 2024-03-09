 ABHM activist offers prayers in Mehtab Bagh, handed over to police - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / ABHM activist offers prayers in Mehtab Bagh, handed over to police

ABHM activist offers prayers in Mehtab Bagh, handed over to police

ByHemendra Chaturvedi
Mar 09, 2024 09:02 AM IST

An activist of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha entered Mehtab Bagh located at the back of the Taj Mahal on the other bank of river Yamuna and performed 'tandava nritya' (dance) . The staff of Archaeological Survey of India, present at Mehtab Bagh, nabbed the man offering prayers and handed him over to police.

Agra Like past years, this year too right wing organisations which consider Taj Mahal a Shiva temple, offered prayers albeit from a distance, on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Friday.

ABHM activist offering prayesr and performing Shiv dance at Mehtab Bagh on Friday. (HT)
ABHM activist offering prayesr and performing Shiv dance at Mehtab Bagh on Friday. (HT)

This time, an activist of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha entered Mehtab Bagh located at the back of the Taj Mahal on the other bank of river Yamuna and performed ‘tandava nritya’ (dance) .

The staff of Archaeological Survey of India, present at Mehtab Bagh, nabbed the man offering prayers and handed him over to police. A ‘tehrir’ (complaint) was given to the police by ASI officials because the man lit a fire for prayers within the ASI protected garden.

“We are lodging our protest against the ‘myth’ that Taj Mahal is a tomb. In reality, it is a Shiva Temple and thus on every Mahashivratri, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha offers prayer considering Taj Mahal a Shiv Temple. This year Pawan Baba from Vrindavan not only offered prayers but lighted the ‘jyoti’ (fire) and performed Shiv Nritya (Shiva dance) as part of the ritual,” said Sanjay Jat, spokesperson for Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM).

“We have been fighting on all platforms, in court and on ground and will continue to hold Taj Mahal – Tejo Mahalaya – a Hindu temple come what may,” said Sanjay Jat.

‘The ASI staff present at Mehtab Bagh acted fast and held the man who had lighted ritual material for pooja. Police were informed that lighting a fire in ASI protected garden was not allowed,” said superintending archaeologist for ASI, Raj Kumar Patel.

Meanwhile, Mahashivratri was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm, mainly at four Shiva temples located at four corners of the city and Mankameshwar temple in the heart of the city.

    Hemendra Chaturvedi

    Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT.

Follow Us On