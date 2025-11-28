Absconding for 36 years, murder accused held in UP’s Bareilly

Bareilly police on Thursday arrested one Pradeep Saxena who was wanted in a 38-year-old theft and murder case, said SP city Manush Parikh. The accused, who was arrested from Bareilly’s Delapeer Mandi, had been living in Moradabad under a new identity for the last many years, police said. Accused Pradeep Saxena alias Abdul Rahim after his arrest. (Sourced)

According to officials, Saxena, now 70 and a resident of Bareilly’s Shahi police station area, was accused in a 1987 case registered at Premnagar police station. He was charged under theft and murder sections.

In 1989, he was granted bail but vanished soon after, never appearing in court again. His family also shifted residences, making it harder for investigators to trace him.

The arrest came after the Allahabad high court on October 16 this year directed senior superintendent of police, Bareilly, Anurag Arya to apprehend Saxena within four weeks and produce him before the chief judicial magistrate. Subsequently, the SSP formed a special team to locate the absconding accused.

Circle officer Ashutosh Shivam said the investigation began in Shahi town where police questioned several acquaintances. It was eventually learned that Saxena’s brother, Suresh Babu Saxena, lived near a temple in Mohalla Sahukara under Kila police station.

When questioned, Suresh Babu revealed that Pradeep had converted to Islam and was living in Moradabad’s Mohalla Karula, working as a driver under the name Abdul Rahim.

The accused had stabbed his brother Sanjeev Saxena, a UPSRTC employee, to death. In 2002, he married a widow Salma who died in 2023, police said.

During interrogation, Saxena confessed that he fled Shahi town shortly after securing bail and changed locations frequently to avoid arrest. He settled in Moradabad in 2000 and converted to Islam in 2002, adopting the identity of Abdul Rahim.