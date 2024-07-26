ABVP delegation meets UP deputy CM demanding increased medical intern stipends

A delegation from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met with deputy chief minister and health and medical education minister Brijesh Pathak on Friday to submit a memorandum requesting an increase in the stipend for medical interns. A delegation of ABVP workers meeting Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister (HT)

The delegation stated that medical interns in regional medical institutes and medical schools are not receiving stipends that meet their needs, leading to student agitation. ABVP supports this demand and calls for a swift resolution to the problem, added the delegation.

According to the delegation, ABVP initially communicated this issue to deputy CM Pathak on July 17, advocating for an increase in the stipend for medical students.

The delegation stated that deputy CM Pathak assured them that the matter would seriously be considered and a decision made in the interest of medical students.

Rohit Singh, provincial co-minister of ABVP Awadh Province, said, “ABVP has been continuously demanding that a uniform stipend be fixed for medical students across the country. In Uttar Pradesh, medical interns receive a stipend of ₹12,000, which is insufficient for their basic needs and is significantly less than in other states. Today, the ABVP delegation submitted a memorandum demanding an increase in the stipend.”

ABVP Kanpur province’s medidivision convenor and medical intern Saurabh Nayak added, “The stipend given to medical interns by the UP government is very low and needs to be increased. While in other states, medical interns receive an average stipend of ₹25,000, in UP it is ₹12,000, which fails to meet basic needs. In central government-affiliated medical institutions, the stipend is ₹27,000. ABVP has also demanded that the UP government increase the stipend proportionately.”

The delegation included ABVP Awadh province co-minister Rohit Singh, Kanpur province medidivision convenor Saurabh Nayak, Manish Kumar Gupta, Srishti and Yash Chopra.