In a yet another case of police excess, a man accused of phone theft alleged that he was physically assaulted by a head constable deployed in an outpost under PGI police station here. Accused of theft, man ‘mercilessly beaten’ at police outpost; probe on

Rohit Tiwari, who hails from Faizullaganj area and is a construction worker, alleged in a video, which was doing the rounds on social media, that he was asked to appear at the Vrindavan Yojana outpost where head constable Ashutosh Singh and others mercilessly thrashed him and forced him to confess to the alleged theft.

In response to the video, police suspended the constable and ordered an inquiry to identify the involvement of other cops in the incident.

In a statement, police said, “Based on a report by Cantt assistant commissioner of police (ACP), constable Ashutosh Singh has been suspended with immediate effect...”

The statement added that the Gomti Nagar ACP would conduct the further probe.

Rohit, in the video, can be heard saying, “Around 11 am on Wednesday, one Abhishek came to my house with several of his friends, and asked for a phone that I allegedly stole from him. He left when I called ‘112’... Later, I was asked to appear at the Vrindavan Yojana police outpost where Abhishek was already present with head constable Ashutosh Singh...”

Responding to the incident, inspector Ravi Shankar Tripathi of PGI police station said the theft complaint was filed two months ago, and Abhishek and Rohit were called to the outpost for investigation in connection with the incident. He said both fought with each other due to which they were challaned.