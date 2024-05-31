Acharya Narendra Deva University bags A++ grade from NAAC

Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Kumarganj, Ayodhya, has bagged an A++ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), becoming the first agriculture university in the country to be accredited with the highest grade, said a communication from Raj Bhawan. Acharya Narendra Deva University (Sourced)

Governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel congratulated the university’s vice-chancellor, Bijendra Singh, and his team for achieving this distinction. She noted that the university received an ‘A++’ (3.53 CGPA) grade in the inspection and evaluation conducted by NAAC and expressed hope that the university would further improve its rating in the next cycle.

Earlier, Chandrashekhar Azad Institute of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, had achieved the feat of obtaining the first NAAC grading among all the 74 agricultural education institutions in the country by securing a B+ grade.

Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Ayodhya, has now been included among the top educational institutions in the country by achieving the highest grade from NAAC, said a press release from Raj Bhawan.

The university started 51 value-added courses under the new education policy, witnessed a 19.84% increase in student admissions, and saw a rise in the number of foreign students in recent times. While congratulating the university on this achievement, the governor expressed happiness over the successes being achieved by the higher education institutions of the state in evaluations at both national and international levels.