Action against Pipraich SHO, 9 other cops for failure to curb cattle smuggling

In a fresh crackdown on police personnel, Gorakhpur SSP Raj Karan Nayar on Tuesday suspended the station house officer (SHO) of Pipraich, Purushotam Anand Singh, for failure to curb cattle smuggling in his area. Nine other policemen -- including Jungle Chatr Dhari outpost incharge Vinay Singh and five constables posted at Gulhariya police station -- were also suspended and attached to respective police lines, Lucknow headquarters. Pipraich SHO, the outpost incharge of Jungle Chatr Dhari and two senior cops were suspended. (For representation)

Nayar stated that the action was taken following gross negligence and slackness in handling cattle smuggling cases. The action came after a 19-year-old NEET aspirant, Deepak Gupta, was killed during a clash between locals and cattle smugglers in Mahua Chapi village under Pipraich police station limits on September 15.

Officials confirmed that the crackdown was intensified after Deepak Gupta’s father, Durgesh Gupta, complained to chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Gorakhnath Temple. Based on this complaint, the SHO of Pipraich, the outpost incharge of Jungle Chatr Dhari and two senior cops -- Shyam Narayan and Vijay Singh -- were suspended.

Meanwhile, Kushinagar SP Keshav Kumar also took action on Tuesday, suspending an inspector and two constables after their photos with gangster and cattle smuggler Ashutosh Shukla went viral on social media.

Earlier, 25 policemen, including two SHOs, were removed from frontline duties in Kushinagar following a surprise inspection by ADG (Gorakhpur Zone) Ashok Mutha Jain on September 18. Of these, 18 police personnel were shifted from Kushinagar police lines to the police headquarters in Lucknow on Monday evening.

As part of the ongoing “Operation Clean Sweep” against police personnel accused of aiding smugglers, three SHOs -- Amit Sharma (Kasya), Sushil Shukla (Tamkuhiraj) and Purushotam Anand Singh (Pipraich) -- have been shunted. Four outpost incharges, including Gaurav Shukla (Kushinagar) and Anurag Sharma (Bahadurpur), along with several sub-inspectors from Kushinagar and Gorakhpur, have also been shifted.