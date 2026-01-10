Action on public drinking: Over 1,100 tipplers hauled up as Lko cops crack down at 195 locations

Stepping up its crackdown against public drinking and unruly behaviour, the Lucknow Police on Friday night launched a citywide special enforcement drive, challaning more than 1,100 people for consuming alcohol in public places, officials said. Police action on public drinking in Lucknow on Saturday (HT Photo)

The action came just two days after a similar campaign on Wednesday was launched by the police in response to repeated complaints from residents about public nuisance, harassment of passers-by and traffic disruptions caused by drunken behaviour.

The latest drive was conducted on January 9 between 8 pm and 10 pm on the directions of police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar, with deputy commissioners of police in all zones leading teams comprising assistant commissioners, station house officers and beat staff.

“Police teams carried out checks at 195 locations across the city, including markets, busy intersections, parks, roadside areas, bus stands and other crowded public places. During the operation, 3,657 people were checked,” read a press note.

“1,171 persons were challaned under Section 34 for consuming alcohol in public places, while 89 vehicles were also challaned for violations. In addition, seven people involved in drunken brawls, abusive behaviour and public nuisance were proceeded against under Section 270 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” said Bablu Kumar, joint CP (law & order) who supervised the campaign.

The enforcement focused on people drinking alcohol outside shops, consuming liquor openly near commercial establishments, drinking in parks and other public places, and those creating disturbances on roads under the influence of alcohol. Action was also taken against shops and roadside eateries found operating beyond permitted hours.

Zone-wise data showed that the western zone recorded the highest number of challans, with 433 persons challaned after checks on 1,282 individuals at 48 locations. This was followed by the southern zone (311 challans), central zone (161), eastern zone (151) and northern zone (115).

A similar one-hour drive was conducted on January 7, during which police checked 3,477 people at 181 locations and challaned 1,025 persons for public drinking. That operation, carried out between 9 pm and 10 pm, had also seen the western zone emerge as the biggest hotspot for violations.

Officials said such intensive enforcement drives will continue regularly to curb public drinking, hooliganism and other acts that disrupt law and order in the state capital.