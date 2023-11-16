ADA pushes for homestay facility in Ayodhya ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony

As many as 452 homestay centres in Ayodhya are getting ready to welcome the Ram Lalla devotees from across the country who will be attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has received 452 applications seeking approval for starting homestay services at their residence.

Out of this, the development authority has already approved 312 applications after onsite inspection and approval by the district magistrate of Ayodhya. Rent of these homestays will vary from ₹1500 to ₹2500 per day.

Verification by the local intelligence unit (LIU) of the Ayodhya police of the homestay centres approved by the development authority has also been carried out.

“The ADA has received 452 applications for starting a homestay facility. Out of this, 312 applications have been approved,” said Rajesh Singh, an official of the development authority.

After approval by the ADA, the tourism department of the state government will enforce guidelines for running these facilities.

“The homestay facility will be an ideal opportunity for visitors to enjoy local cuisine and the culture of Awadh by staying with locals. The tourism department and the development authority will keep a check on these centres to ensure their proper functioning,” said Vishal Singh, vice chairman of ADA.

According to the ADA, homestay centres are much in demand as they will provide an opportunity to connect with locals.

Prime minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest along with RSS chief Mohan Baghwat at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla.

The Ayodhya administration and the state tourism department have estimated a manifold increase in the footfall of tourists in Ayodhya when Ram Mandir is opened for devotees on the next day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

