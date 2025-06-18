Adequate stock of fertilisers in U.P. for kharif season: Shahi

Uttar Pradesh has an adequate stock of 15.96 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of urea and 5.87 lakh MT of phosphatic fertilisers for the ongoing kharif season, agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said on Wednesday. The minister urged farmers to purchase fertilisers strictly based on current crop needs and avoid unnecessary stocking. (File Photo)

“The state government is ensuring uninterrupted fertiliser supply to farmers and is cracking down on blackmarketing,” he added.

The government, in coordination with the Centre, is closely monitoring fertiliser availability across the state, Shahi said, advising farmers not to get confused by different brand names like ‘Bharat Urea’ or ‘Bharat DAP’. He clarified that all approved brands meet the same quality standards.

The minister urged them to purchase fertilisers strictly based on current crop needs and avoid unnecessary stocking.

Strict action is being taken against blackmarketing, overpricing, illegal tagging of products, and misuse of subsidised neem-coated urea. District magistrates have been asked to conduct regular raids, particularly in border districts. Units using subsidised urea for plywood, paint, or poultry feed will face FIRs and strict penalties, Shahi said.

The farmers were encouraged to report forced product bundling by retailers to the district agriculture office or to the fertiliser control room at 0522-2209650.

Highlighting the stock situation at divisional level, Shahi said that all 18 divisions, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, and Ayodhya, have adequate fertiliser availability to meet current and near-term demand.