ADG UP STF Amitabh Yash gets additional charge of ADG L&O

The state government on Friday gave additional charge of additional director general (ADG), law and order (L&O), to ADG UP special task force (STF) Amitabh Yash. Later in the day, he assumed charge at the police headquarters here. ADG UP STF Amitabh Yash after taking additional charge of ADG Law and Order at police headquarters in Lucknow on Feb 16. (Sourced)

The post had been lying vacant since January 31 when the 1990 batch IPS officer director general, law and order, Prashant Kumar, 58, was appointed the acting director general of police of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the official record available at UP Police website, 1996 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Amitabh Yash, 52 who belongs to Bihar’s Bhojpur district, has been heading the UP STF since the formation of BJP government in the state in 2017. He was earlier the inspector general (IG) of UP STF and later became its ADG after his promotion in January 2021.

The ADG has an outstanding record and he has been instrumental in uprooting different gangs of dacoits from Chambal region, including dreaded brigands Shiv Kumar Patel alias ‘Dadua’ in July 2007 and Ambika Patel alias ‘Thokia’ in August 2008, as senior superintendent of police, STF.

Besides, his involvement was instrumental behind elimination of several notorious criminals and numerous criminal gangs as the STF’s SSP, IG and ADG. He is considered the master of deep manual and electronic surveillance network that helped dismantling organised criminal networks in the state in the past six years.