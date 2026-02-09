Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to children to stay away from Chinese 'manjha' while flying kites and also avoid excessive use of mobile phones, saying both pose serious risks to safety and health. Adityanath urges children to stay away from Chinese kite string, excessive mobile use

Sharing a letter addressed to children on his official X handle, he said, "Safety, good health and success of children are among the top priorities of his government".

With many incidents of Chinese manjha claiming the lives of people, Adityanath said children must keep away from it.

"Everyone likes to see a kite flying high in the sky. You too must enjoy flying kites, but you must completely stay away from Chinese manjha," Adityanath said in the letter.

He said the use of sharp Chinese manjha is a punishable offence under the law and its use, sale and storage are completely banned across the state.

In view of the loss of life and injuries caused by it, a special campaign is being run throughout Uttar Pradesh, he added.

The chief minister urged children to cooperate with the campaign by not using Chinese manjha themselves and also making their friends aware about its dangers.

Adityanath also cautioned children against excessive use of mobile phones, saying games and reels steal their valuable time.

Prolonged use of mobile phones for gaming and watching reels weakens eyesight, affects concentration and has an adverse impact on physical and mental health, he said.

He advised children to befriend books instead of mobile phones, spend time with family, play outdoor games and focus on studies, calling these habits far more beneficial.

Wishing students success in the upcoming examinations, the chief minister asked them to enter the examination hall with full confidence, read the question paper carefully and maintain discipline in their efforts.

He also advised them to stay away from negative thoughts.

