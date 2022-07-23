Adjust the candidate denied admission for ‘late’ payment of fees: HC to IIML
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIML) to create a supernumerary seat for a candidate who was denied admission to the prestigious institute due to late payment of fees, which according to the court, was not the fault of the candidate.
The IIML was directed to create a seat for Vineet Pateer, a Scheduled Caste student, in the post graduate programme (PGP) of agri business management (ABM) course. Justice Pankaj Bhatia in his order dated July 20, 2022, said the petitioner Vineet Pateer was entitled to admission as his name was in the tenth waiting list. The last date for payment was July 4 by 1 pm. But in this case, the payment was made on July 4 at around 2:43 pm.
The court said according to the records, the delay occurred on account of technical glitch of the server that was not functioning and so the fault cannot be attributed to the petitioner. The court said this cannot be the reason for rejecting the admission of the petitioner that the deposit was made late.
The court said it was clear that once the petitioner had deposited the amount, although with a delay and the fact that the admission of the petitioner was accepted as displayed on the site, in the facts of the case, the IIML took an unduly harsh decision in denying the benefit of admission to the petitioner.
The court said the Supreme Court in the past had said that denying admission to an otherwise meritorious student only on account of internet fault would be an unduly harsh exercise against a candidate. Thus, Vineet Pateer be allowed and IIML must adjust the petitioner in the course of PGP-ABM by creating a supernumerary seat. The petitioner will be permitted to pursue his course in accordance with law.
The petitioner has been granted one week to report before the IIML. The said period is being granted only on account of the fact that at present the petitioner is at IIM Shillong and owing to floods there, he may not be able to come to Lucknow within a reasonable time.
The court said the portioner shall, in any case, report to the IIML on or before July 29. In case the petitioner does not report by July 29 at 12 noon, the benefit of this order shall not accrue in favour of the petitioner.
Meanwhile, in a statement, the IIM, Lucknow, said it is a non-discriminatory institution and respects diversity and inclusion. “Over the years, we have always been consistent in our efforts to have representation of students from marginalised backgrounds as per government of India guidelines. This reflects in our high inclusivity score in NIRF rankings. We hope to welcome the student on campus soon,” the statement said.
-
Rainfall activity to pick up in Pune city till July 25
Rainfall intensity to increase in Pune city limits and surrounding ghat areas till July 25 and likely to subside after this period, according to the India Meteorological Department. On Saturday, Pashan, Lohegaon, Chinchwad, Lavale and Lohegaon reported no rains. Weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, head, Anupam Kashyapi, said weather systems are active over the Arabian sea. The weather department official said that rainfall activity over central Maharashtra and Marathwada will subdue after July 28.
-
Pak literary society to honour Moose Wala with Waris Shah International Award
A Pakistan-based organisation will honour slain Indian aka Sidhu Moose Wala, singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, with the Waris Shah International Award on Sunday. Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29, was a popular Punjabi singer on both sides of the border and also among the diaspora. Apart from Sufi poet Waris Shah, noted poet Dr Surjit Singh Patar and writer Harjinder Pal Jinder, both from the Indian side of Punjab, will also receive the award.
-
In sync with NEP-2020: Now, holistic progress cards for U.P. Board students
As per the provisions of the new National Education Policy-2020, U.P. Board has initiated steps to roll-out the “360 Degrees Holistic Progress Cards” for students enrolled in around 27,735 schools affiliated to the board across the state. The holistic report cards would be prepared under the new education structure keeping in view the required skills and socio-emotional developmental stages reflecting knowledge, skill competencies, attitude and values besides transformative competencies of the students, said board officials.
-
Activists demand removal of nets surrounding wetlands in Kharghar
Activists in Kharghar are looking forward to some concrete action from the City Industrial Development Corporation towards the removal of nets laid down by local fishermen at the Kharghar Sector 16 wetlands to prevent birds' entry into the area used for prawn farming. The vast wetland is observed by environmental activists to have become a hub for commercial fishing. A CIDCO senior official handling mangrove matters stated of getting the nets removed at the earliest.
-
Truck mows down six Kanwarias in U.P.’s Hathras, protestors jam road
Six Kanwarias died and another suffered injuries after being run over by a speeding truck near Sadabad crossing in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh early on Saturday, police said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and directed all measures for better treatment to the injured. The district magistrate of Hathras announced a compensation of one lakh each to next of kin of the deceased. The bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination.
